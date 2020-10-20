'A heartbreaking loss' | Fundraiser set up to help family of urgent care employee killed in crash

Marissa Politte was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. She was 25 years old

BALLWIN, Mo. — Marissa Politte had just left work Sunday night, a health care worker who was a radiology tech at Total Access Urgent Care in Ballwin.

While standing outside the building, an SUV came barreling toward her. A 20-year-old man suspected of being high on fumes was behind the wheel, police said.

Trenton Geiger drove through oncoming lanes on Clarkson Road, across a grassy area, through the parking lot and into a light pole and tree, according to charging documents. He then hit Politte outside her workplace just 15 minutes after the urgent care closed Sunday night.

Politte was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. She was 25 years old.

“Our Total Access Urgent Care family suffered a heartbreaking loss,” the Total Access Urgent Care team said in a statement emailed to 5 On Your Side. “Marissa Politte, a Radiology Technologist who joined our team in 2018, has been consistently dedicated, universally compassionate, and kind to everyone lucky enough to meet her. Marissa remained unwaveringly committed to the communities we serve both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Ballwin Police Department also expressed their sympathy to Politte’s family.

“The Ballwin Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Politte,” Ballwin police wrote in a news release Monday morning.

Politte’s family confirmed with 5 On Your Side that they have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. Those looking to contribute can visit the fundraising page here. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, the page had surpassed its $7,500 goal.

Geiger was arrested and charged in the Sunday night crash. He’s facing counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, inhalation of solvent fumes and tampering with physical evidence.