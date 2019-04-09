ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An unbelievable story of survival. The driver of a car captured going in reverse details the moment she escaped from a murder suspect who chased her down.

"I'm just so grateful that God has been keeping me and looking out for me."



This is a story of perseverance you have to see to believe.



"You know what's going on in this situation, you know what you gotta do. So I just put it in reverse and just got to going."



The victim, who asked not to be identified, said it all started Thursday around 11:30 a.m. as she was dropping her cousin off at the North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road.



"I'm turning the car around and I heard something go pop inside the car," she said.



With cotton coming out of her seat, she knew something was wrong but had no idea she was shot at. She said she continued driving when the suspect, Anthony Liston, cornered her.

"Our cars were face to face, like a standoff," she said. "He got a big rifle. All he have to do is point it directly at the windshield. It was crazy."



With the car police say Liston stole facing hers, she says Liston got out and tried to reload his rifle before firing additional shots.

A woman passing by sees him then runs.



"He did like this and my eyes got bugged and I threw my car in reverse and I just got to going," she said.



Surveillance video capturing her driving at least 80 miles per hour in reverse.

All while feeling as if time around her stood still.



"I put my hand out the window like he's shooting at me, he's shooting at me and some people on this porch just looking like zombies.... it's just like everything stopped, but that man keep on chasing me down."



It wasn't until later that she learned the same man was accused of killing two women in their home that same day.

All of it was unprovoked.



"Pick people and just kill them, hurt them, and all women. Like, you a coward, she said.

Liston is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, among several other charges.

Although he's behind bars the victim says life after this has been difficult.

She advises anyone who may find themselves in a similar situation to do whatever it takes to come out alive.

