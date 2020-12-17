U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen to step down Dec. 30

President Donald Trump appointed Jensen as U.S. Attorney for the District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in 2017

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen will be stepping down from his post with the District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on Dec. 30 after serving for three years, sources confirm to 5 On Your Side.

His departure is likely one of many to come among federal prosecutors appointed by President Donald Trump, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. It also follows news that the Electoral College has confirmed Biden's win.

Trump appointed Jensen in 2017.

Since he assumed the role, Jensen’s prosecutors have taken on unprecedented amounts of St. Louis cases – mostly because the state legislature loosened restrictions on who can carry guns.

For example, a felon in possession of a firearm in St. Louis is now a misdemeanor, but it is still a federal crime. So, Jensen’s office has issued dozens of charges against felons in possession of a firearm in recent years.

Jensen has also been vocal about Operation Legend, named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed Kansas City in June.

The initiative has resulted in hundreds of arrests.

Jensen succeeded Richard Callahan.

Before that, he was a partner at the Husch Blackwell law firm. He served as a special agent for the FBI during the 1990s, and also served as an Executive U.S. Attorney from 2005 to 2009, and left to start his own law firm.