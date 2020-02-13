ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a south St. Louis bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the U.S. Bank at 5418 Hampton around 3:40 p.m. The bank is located in the Princeton Heights neighborhood and along the edge of St. Louis Hills.

Officers said a man went into the bank with a note and demanded money. After he got an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The bank is located near several businesses and Bishop DuBourg High School.

