St. Louis area lawmakers react as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Congresswoman Cori Bush and her team are currently in the Capitol and sheltering in place, according to her Twitter

ST. LOUIS — After President Trump addressed his supporters on Tuesday and vowed “never to concede” in the election, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Two sources told 5 On Your Side’s sister station in Washington, D.C. a shooting occurred inside the Capitol, but details of who was shot and the status of the victim is not yet known.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at Trump's direction, the National Guard is on its way, along with other federal protective services, to the Capitol.

Congresswoman Cori Bush, the newly sworn in Democrat who represents part of St. Louis and St. Louis County, wrote on Twitter that she is safe, and she and her team are currently sheltering in place in the Capitol.

“The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes.

"Our country deserves better,” Bush wrote.

Senator Josh Hawley released the following statement.

"Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."

Photos: Trump supporters storm US capitol during Electoral College affirmation 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Republican who represents Missouri's 3rd District, shared the following tweet.

“Peaceful protesting is acceptable.

"Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.”

Senator Roy Blunt said in a tweet, “The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.”

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth responded to a tweet that said, “that’s the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber.” Below is her response.

“As Donald Trump continues to lie about attacks on our democracy and fan the flames of debunked conspiracy theories, his supporters carrying Confederate flags are literally breaking into the U.S. Capitol to prevent elected representatives from casting their votes.”

Congressman Mike Bost, who represents Illinois' 12th District, released the following statement regarding his safety and Wednesday's protests at the U.S. Capitol.

“I wanted to let everyone back home know that I am safe. Americans cherish our right to free speech and peaceful protest. But what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace and the safety of our brave law enforcement officers and first responders.”

Congresswoman Ann Wagner, who represents Missouri's 2nd District, shared the following tweets.

"The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior."

"These riots are nothing more than an attempt to disrupt our democratic process. While I am safe, I am praying for all those in harm’s way," Wagner added.

Missouri State Representative Jason Smith, who represents Missouri's 8th District, tweeted that he condemns the violence happening.

"It was Oscar Wilde who said 'When Liberty comes with hands dabbled in blood, it is hard to shake hands with her.' The current acts of violence can never be accepted under any circumstances no matter your political affiliation."

"I condemn this violence and give my complete support to the brave Capitol Police officers working to restore order.

"Pray for America."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wrote the following on Twitter.

"The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our country's democracy and should never be met with politically motivated assaults and violence as we're seeing unfold at the U.S. Capitol. This is an extremely dangerous situation the likes of which we have never seen before."