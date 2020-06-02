ST. LOUIS — The USS St. Louis is the fastest and newest combat ship in the Navy and it is named after our city.

On Feb. 6, the Navy accepted delivery of the newest ship named after St. Louis.

A spokesperson said the ship is designed to go places other ships cannot go – such as shallow, coastal waters. It’ll serve three dedicated missions, including surface, anti-submarine and mine-countermeasure missions.

The ship will enter official active services in the Navy this summer.

The steel-hulled ship was made in America by defense contractor Lockheed Martin and shipbuilding partner Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

“With LCS 19’s delivery, the U.S. Navy has 10 Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships in the fleet. LCS 7 recently deployed, and it is gratifying to know that our team has delivered a ship that is relevant for today’s fight and that is needed around the world,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. “Our team is encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received about LCS 7 on deployment, and we continuously look to incorporate fleet input into capabilities on LCS hulls.”

The first-ever U.S. Navy ship named for St. Louis entered service in 1828.

