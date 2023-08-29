US News releases new ranking of best public high schools in Missouri

Seven St. Louis-area schools ranked in the top 10 of Missouri's best public high schools, according to U.S. News.

MISSOURI, USA — Several St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri public schools, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Around 18,000 high schools were ranked both nationally and within each state in U.S. News 2023-24 Best High Schools Rankings.

Schools were ranked based on six factors including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate, U.S. News said.

Here is how US News ranked the best high schools in Missouri:

Metro Academic and Classical High School - St. Louis Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience - St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins High School - St. Louis Clayton High School - Clayton Kirkwood Sr. High School - Kirkwood Ewing Marion Kauffman High School - Kansas City Lincoln College Prep. - Kansas City Park Hill High School - Kansas City Lafayette Sr. High School - Wildwood Parkway West High School - Ballwin

Metro Academic and Classical High School also ranked in the top 100 schools in the National Rankings at No. 99.

U.S. News further ranked the best high schools specifically in the St. Louis area, including schools in Missouri and Illinois.

Here's how schools ranked in the St. Louis area:

Metro Academic and Classical High School - St. Louis Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience - St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins High School - St. Louis Clayton High School - Clayton Kirkwood Sr. High School - Kirkwood Lafayette Sr. High School - Wildwood Parkway West High School - Ballwin Marquette Sr. High School - Chesterfield Central High School - Chesterfield Ft. Zumwalt South High School - St. Peters