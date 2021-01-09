US Paralympic silver medalist welcomed home in Hoyleton, Illinois

"This is great to see. It's indeed an honor," said a jubilant Chuck Melton.

HOYLETON, Ill. — It was a wonderful welcome home party that began with people lining the streets for Paralympic silver medalist Chuck Melton.

Seconds later, two blaring fire trucks escorted Melton to Kretzer's Bar and Grill in Hoyleton, Illinois.

"It's amazing to see all these happy people. It's been a long couple of days coming home. Glad to be here," said a smiling Chuck Melton.

The ecstatic crowd showered Team USA's Captain of the wheelchair ruby team with lots of cheers, hugs, handshakes and more.

"It's so good to see everybody here," Melton shouted to the crowd.

A crowd where everybody wanted to touch the man and his silver medal.

In 2016, Melton and his team won silver in Rio.

The talented team captured another silver medal during the recent, summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"We really wanted that gold medal. Still, the journey itself has really been amazing. It was a blast in 2016 and today this was a blast. This is what I love about the community," said the 43-year-old husband and father of three.

This night was all about showing the silver medal Olympian lots of love.

"I've got my 2020 Tokyo T-shirt. I've got my several different badges. I'm just so proud of him," said Karen Melton, Melton's mom.

"We are so excited to be here and celebrate his accomplishments. You know not just Chuck though, but all of the Paralympians," said Rick Melton, Melton's dad.

Smiling moms, dads and kids also got a big kick out of posing with the paralympic.

"It's so cool seeing him and holding his medal," said one little boy.

"We saw him a lot on TV during the Olympics and it's just neat to be here," said another child.

"Oh this whole event, seeing everybody here for him, it just brings tears to my eyes," said Sue Brammeier, Melton's mother-in-law.