St. Louis man who fought in WWII accounted for 80 years after his death

Army Pvt. James R. Tash, 20, of St. Louis, was accounted for on Sept. 27.

ST. LOUIS — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that United States Army Pvt. James R. Tash, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for earlier this year.

The 20-year-old St. Louis native was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December of late 1941.

According to a Department of Defense news release, intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.

“Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps,” according to the release. “Tash was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese.”

They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp, according to the department. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Tash died July 19, 1942. He was buried with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.

In 1947, the American Graves Registration Services examined the remains in an attempt to identify the remains. Twelve sets of remains from the grave were identified, but the rest were declared unidentifiable.

The unidentified remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetary and Memorial as “unknowns.”

In 2018, the remains associated with the grave were disinterred and sent to the DPAA lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

To identify Tash’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. He was identified on Sept. 27, but the news was withheld until his family could be contacted.

Also, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Tash’s grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission.