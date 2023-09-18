U.S. Steel to idle Granite City furnace B, blames UAW strike; steelworkers union rejects blame

U.S. Steel said the move is "risk mitigation" in response to the United Auto Workers strike. The Steelworkers Local 1899 president said that's not true.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — U.S. Steel is temporarily idling furnace B at the Granite City steel plant, the company said Monday.

According to a statement from a U.S. Steel spokeswoman, the move is "risk mitigation" in response to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike that began last week.

"As a result, we have decided to temporarily idle blast furnace ‘B’ at Granite City Works and are reallocating volumes as needed to other domestic facilities to efficiently meet customer demand," the statement said.

United Steelworkers Local 1899 President Dan Simmons said the union is still working to understand how many workers could be affected. He estimated perhaps 300 to 350 of the plant’s 1,300 workers could be laid off, though he cautioned that figure was preliminary.

“They’re saying this is a temporary idle,” he said. “It won’t be a total plant shutdown.”

The U.S. Steel spokeswoman said the company anticipated the layoffs would last less than six months.

The announcement comes four days after the UAW began their strike. About 10% of of the union's workers went on strike Friday at three different plants across the country, but Simmons said he isn't buying U.S. Steel's explanation for the move.

“Our order book here was solid,” Simmons said. “It kind of caught us all off guard. It is total bull [expletive] that they’re trying to point to UAW. They’re looking at disruptions down the road. They had this planned for a while.”

The change also comes more than a year after U.S. Steel announced a plan to sell the plant.

In June of 2022, U.S. Steel told the Pittsburgh Business Times, a sister publication to the St. Louis Business Journal, that it planned to sell two blast furnaces at its big Granite City, Illinois, facility. The company said the sale of the blast furnaces would result in an estimated 550 jobs remaining out of 1,500 at Granite City Works.