USA Today nominates Forest Park as one of America's best city parks

A public vote will choose the top 10 best city parks in the U.S. for 2023. Here's how to vote for St. Louis' Forest Park.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' own Forest Park is getting national recognition. It's one of 20 nominees for the best city park in USA Today's 2023 readers' choice poll.

According to USA Today, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to choose the initial nominees for the award. Parks were judged by their ability to provide a wide range of activities for residents and visitors.

It's a popular vote, however, that narrows down to the final 10 winners.

In addition to Forest Park, other notable nominees for the title of best city park are New York's Central Park and Chicago's Lincoln Park.

Forest Park, located in the heart of St. Louis, is one of the largest urban parks in the U.S. at a whopping 1,300 acres, according to the City of St. Louis Parks Division. It attracts more than 12 million visitors each year and is home to major St. Louis cultural attractions, including the Saint Louis Zoo, Art Museum, Missouri History Museum, Muny Opera, Science Center, Steinberg Skating Rink and more.

The park allows St. Louisans a venue for golf, tennis, baseball, cycling, fishing, soccer, rugby, running, walking and more.

As of Thursday, Forest Park ranked No. 1 on the leaderboard.

How to vote

Those wishing to cast their vote for Forest Park can submit one vote per day here. You don't need to sign in or provide any personal information to vote.

The polls will close at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, Feb. 6.