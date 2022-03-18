Ask Allie: USPS, Brentwood police investigate stolen mail from postal drop box

A 5 On Your Side viewer had a check stolen and wanted to make sure it doesn't happen to others.

BRENTWOOD, Missouri — An investigation is underway in Brentwood after multiple reports of stolen mail.

A 5 On Your Side viewer told Today in St. Louis' Allie Corey that a master key to the postal drop box in front of the Brentwood United States Postal Service location was stolen. The viewer asked to remain anonymous.

“I dropped a check in the blue lock box earlier this month and just found out yesterday that it was intercepted, altered and cashed to the tune of many thousands of dollars. I filed a report with the Brentwood Police Department last night, and the officer informed me that someone obtained a master key to those USPS lock boxes and they have consequently been receiving many reports of fraudulent checks,” the viewer said.

Brentwood Police and USPS told 5 On Your Side there is an active investigation.

"We have been collaborating with the USPS investigators and increased our patrols within the City of Brentwood. We have had a handful of reports in the past several weeks. USPS customers can avoid the mailbox and deliver their mail in person to any US Post Office," Major Jim McIntyre said.

5 On Your Side went by this specific location and found people were still using the box. There was no note or signage warning people of the investigation.

USPS spokesperson Mark Inglett said, “The Postal Inspection Service and the United States Postal Service take the security of mail very seriously. We are aware of these issues and are currently investigating and implementing additional innovative methods to safeguard the mail. If your viewers believe they have been a victim of mail theft, they should contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 or go to usps.gov.”