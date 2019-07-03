HILLSBORO, Mo. — A utility truck crashed into an apartment building in Hillsboro, Missouri, after a fatal, head-on crash on Missouri Highway 21 Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car heading southbound on Highway 21 crossed the center line near the intersection of Eckardt Lane and struck an Ameren uitlity truck head-on. The truck then left the roadway and crashed into the side of the apartment building.

The highway patrol said the driver of the passenger car was killed in the crash. An Ameren spokeswoman said there were two employees in the truck at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

No one was in the apartment building at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.