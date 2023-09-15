1 killed, 1 injured in UTV crash in Monroe County, Illinois

The crash is under investigation, authorities said.

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured in a UTV crash on Wednesday near Waterloo, Illinois, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department said.

Two occupants had been ejected during the crash in the 2600 block of Trout Camp Road shortly before 6 p.m., west of Waterloo, deputies said. One was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital and the other was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies later learned that one of the occupants transported to a hospital, identified as 17-year-old David Browning, died at the hospital, the sheriff's department said. Deputies did not give an update on the health status of the second occupant.

An investigation into the UTV crash is ongoing. Trout Camp Road was temporarily closed on Wednesday and Thursday during the investigation.