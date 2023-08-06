10-year-old killed in UTV crash Friday in Pike County

Police did not release the names of the two boys.

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy died Friday morning after being thrown from a Utility Task Vehicle in Pike County.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said two 10-year-old boys from Eolia, Missouri, were riding in a Polaris Ranger at about 8:30 Friday morning, when the vehicle tried to make a right turn, started to skid and hit a fence.

The UTV flipped, throwing the two boys from the vehicle.

The 10-year-old boy driving died at the hospital. The other 10-year-old boy had minor injuries from the crash.

