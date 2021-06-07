UTV driver killed in crash with SUV in Illinois

The crash happened in Montgomery County. The driver, identified as 44-year-old Chad Stewart, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A man driving a utility terrain vehicle died after a crash involving an SUV.

The collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1600 East (Irving Road) and North 20th Avenue in Montgomery County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police believe the UTV driver went through a stop sign and was hit by a Dodge SUV. The crash caused the UTV to roll over, throwing the driver from the vehicle. The driver, identified as 44-year-old Chad Stewart, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 67-year-old man, 64-year-old woman and 13-year-old who were in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.