Plan to eliminate vacant properties in St. Louis moves to Senate

The owners of Hybrid Real-Estate were supportive of the proposed legislation.



"it's going to create more opportunities for buyers who want to move into St. Louis City and it's also going to create more variants in the inventory," Butler said.



"Also, to make the transfer so more properties can be sold to people who want to improve the neighborhood, improve the buildings,” Lawrence continued.



The two realtors have been working with the Normans to sell their third home on Maple.



The couple, who are urban pioneers themselves, share that sentiment to see better on their block and in their community.



“If the lenders are willing to lend money to those who demonstrate that they can be a good steward. They can be a good steward of the money. They can reclaim some of these houses. They can do what's necessary,” said Rodney Norman, a St. Louis native and homeowner.



They contended the legislation should spark something in existing homeowners as well.



"If you have bushes keep your bushes trimmed and maybe just put a pot out. A hanging pot. Or put a pot on your porch. It really helps the curb appeal," Juanita Norman added.



The city's vacant property explorer indicated that there is more than $6.2 million in unpaid property taxes.

