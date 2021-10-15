Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre events

Starting October 15, all guests and staff must show their COVID-19 vaccine cards or negative COVID-19 test results

ST. LOUIS — Guests will need more than just tickets to go to the Gold Over America Tour Friday night and any event going forward at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.

Starting October 15th, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test must be shown at the door or guests will be turned away.

The Gold Over America Tour isn't the first event at Enterprise that guests have needed to show their vaccine cards or a negative covid test. Ticket holders had to provide documents to get into the Harry Styles concert in September.

Enterprise Center Vice President and General Manager, Todd Mitchell, said the Styles concert had 18,000 guests, and checking vaccine cards at the door went fine. "It went smoothly for that particular event. We didn't have any real issues, it goes a lot faster than people think it does," Mitchell adds.

Mitchell says it takes an extra 25 or so staff members to check vaccine cards or test results at the door for Enterprise and a little less for Stifle theatre.

Once people get past the COVID checkpoints, he says it will be like coming in for events they've hosted before.

There is a way to breeze past the COVID checkpoints. For the Enterprise Center, ticket holders can upload a picture of their vaccine card here. Once approved, guests will be able to flash the confirmation page to security.