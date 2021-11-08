Ferguson-Florissant School District to require vaccination or regular testing for staff

The school district is not requiring vaccination for students but is strongly encouraging it for students who are 12 years and older.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Teachers and staff members in the Ferguson-Florissant School District must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the district announced Monday.

The district said the requirement will help schools provide full-time, in-person instruction with limited disruptions due to quarantine protocol.

"The health and safety of the school community is the District's top priority," a press release said. "Widespread vaccination is one of the best mitigation tools in providing safer schools and working environments for students and staff."

Ferguson-Florissant is not requiring vaccination for students but is strongly encouraging it for students who are 12 years and older.

Masks will also be required for all students and staff when indoors.

The district will provide access to COVID-19 testing through its partnership with Washington University, the release said. And it will partner with regional and local health care providers to provide vaccination opportunities.

