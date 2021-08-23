Pfizer vaccine receives full FDA approval, but skeptics remain

“I’m sure for most people that’s what they were waiting for, but it doesn’t really change my standpoint on it,” said Alicia Noori

O'FALLON, Ill. — A major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 as the Pfizer vaccine now has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer vaccine also has a new name: Comirnaty.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 237,000 shots have been administered here in St. Clair County, but less than 60% of the county has gotten vaccinated, and there's growing concern that FDA approval isn't changing any minds.

At the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in O’Fallon, they’ve been offering COVID vaccines since April 1.

“I would like to see everybody vaccinated,” said Pharmacist Jackie Howell. “I think it’s a good thing.”

However, after the initial rush pharmacist Jackie Howell admits the demand has dropped off drastically.

“I see probably one person per day anymore,” said Howell.

Howell says people have been wary of the vaccines for a variety of reasons, including the lack of FDA approval, which the Pfizer vaccine has now achieved.

“I don’t think that just because they are FDA approved that people will go we trust it,” said Howell.

“I’m sure for most people that’s what they were waiting for, but it doesn’t really change my standpoint on it,” said Alicia Noori.

Alicia Noori is one of the millions of holdouts nationwide.

“I have not gotten vaccinated yet,” said Noori.

She believes vaccines work but she says she’s not ready to roll up her sleeve.

“It seems a little bit too new for me to jump on the wagon,” said Noori. “I don’t want to be forced to do anything, so I think that’s creating a little more hesitancy for me.”

“I don’t know that you can convince a person to get one,” said Howell. “Unless somebody they know has died, or nearly died, I don’t think they’ll ever believe they’ll need that shot.”

Noori isn’t ready to close the door on getting one of the COVID vaccines.

“In time, I might change my way of thinking,” said Noori

Howell can only offer this advice for those of you still on the fence.

“Whatever is available get it,” said Howell. “Don’t wait, don’t think about it, just do it!”

It's worth noting that while Pfizer does have FDA approval it's only for people 16 and up.