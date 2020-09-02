ST. LOUIS — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means chocolate, flowers and cards will be flying off the shelves.

One thing many parents will be picking up for their children is valentines to exchange in class. But not every child is fortunate enough to be in class for the yearly celebration.

For some children, they will spend this Valentine's Day at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

For these children, they will miss out on exchanging gifts and cards with their classmate, but Children's doesn't want them to be without the greetings.

If you want to help bring cheer to these patients, you can send a Valentine's Day card to patients through their website.

Click here to pick your card, and write your message for these children who need some cheering up.

