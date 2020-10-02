MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — It doesn’t get much cuter than this.

The patients at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital will open their annual Valentine’s Day Sweet Shoppe on Friday.

Patients sell cards, candies, balloons and more to staff at the hospital. The children package all of the items and then sell them.

A spokesperson said the skills used to get the shop ready can help the patients build confidence and sociability, improve cognitive and motor functions as well as provide an environment where they can still celebrate regular activities.

All money raised goes directly back into programming for the patients.

Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital is located in Maryland Heights. It helps kids from birth to age 21 who are well enough to leave a traditional hospital, but still need help before they go home. It specializes in caring for children and families with the most complex conditions, illnesses and injuries and bridge the gap between hospital and home.

"Every inch of our state-of-the-art facility was designed with children in mind. Our ultimate goal is to help children heal physically, spiritually, mentally and emotionally, so they can return home safely. Inspired by the children and families we serve, we offer hope and strength for brighter futures," Ranken Jordan's website said.

Children at Ranken Jordan are encircle by positive encouragement and the team there embodies the philosophy of 'YES.'

Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

