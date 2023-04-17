'I just prayed:' Fenton woman drives through storm, as St. Louis County continues to cleanup

Ana McCorkhill-Jones was halfway home from work when the storms hit St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Many are continuing to clean-up across the Bi-state.

Over the weekend, powerful storms hit the area with, at least, eight tornados touching down.

Cities including Ballwin, Valley Park and Fenton got hit the hardest in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management said the worst structural damage from the storm that struck the area was at 'The Pointe at Ballwin Commons.'

That's where crews were working on a window on Monday morning, after Saturday night's winds completely blew the window out.

Now, the pool is closed while repairs take place.

City officials said there was no damage to the slides, but the glass windows actually fell into the pool.

Thankfully, they said, no one was injured or in the pool at the time.

Ballwin city leaders said they are going to have to drain the pool to get all the glass out while they continue to repair it.

The rest of 'The Pointe at Ballwin Commons' is open with normal hours and the indoor poor will be closed until further notice.

From trees getting picked up in Fenton to shattered glass inside a recreation center pool to street signs down in Valley Park ... areas in St. Louis County were still cleaning up on Monday.

Ana McCorkhill-Jones was one of the many impacted by the storms in Fenton.

"The branches went under the hood, went through the car, impaled the driver seat and out the side window, so you can definitely see there was rotation," she said.

McCorkhill-Jones woke up Sunday morning to her car's windshield completely shattered with a tree in the middle of it.

"I just prayed. I said God, protect my kids, protect my family, even protect the cat. I was like don't care about the house or the cars. Just keep them safe, make sure nobody dies and I kept praying that the whole way home," she said.

McCorkhill-Jones was actually saying that prayer from her car, as the storm hit Saturday night when she was already halfway home from work.

"I'm thinking I'm driving out of the storm. I'm actually like ... driving directly toward the tornado and it jumped off of Interstate 44 ... where I got off at ... so I'm like, 'Wow thanks for protecting me too, I forgot to pray for myself,'" she said.

McCorkhill-Jones described the drive home as fine, until it wasn't.

"As soon as I jumped on there on I-44, that's when everything changed, and my prayers increased in intensity," she said.

Now, that McCorkhill-Jones is home safely, she's not worried about the things she lost, but the people that surround her.

"I think that's the part I like the most is seeing just how beautiful people are inside and out," she said.

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management said the storm mainly knocked down trees and signs.