Valley Park approves new budget to avoid further service shutdowns

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The Valley Park Board of Aldermen voted to approve a new budget this week, avoiding further shutdowns of city services experienced earlier this month.

City attorney Tim Engelmeyer said the board voted 7-1 to approve a budget compromise. City services were briefly shut down last week but were later resumed while budget debates continued.

The deal includes an upfront $400 payment to each city employee. The city will draft an employee review and performance salary plan to address employee pay in the future. The plan will be submitted to the city's personnel committee by Sept. 15.

The budget compromise includes a new rule that if a member of the board of aldermen has an unexcused absence, their pay will be rescinded for the month.

The city's Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on June 29 to approve the budget and pay ranges. The board has to have five affirmative votes to pass the budget and only four voted "yes." Mayor Chandra L. Webster said four aldermen either skipped meetings or abstained from a vote on the budget.

The mayor can only vote in the event of a tie, so Mayor Webster was not able to step in, the city's attorney told 5 On Your Side.

In a July 3 Facebook post, the city announced it closed all city services and city hall due to the budget dispute. City services remained closed on July 4, but resumed on July 5.