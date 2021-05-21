Van catches fire at gas station in De Soto

Fire officials said the van was a total loss but the building itself was not damaged

DE SOTO, Mo. — A van caught on fire while parked at a gas station pump in De Soto earlier this week, and the fire department shared photos of the aftermath.

On Wednesday evening during rush hour, the van caught on fire while at the pump at a BP gas station on Highway 21 at Highway 110.

Photos from the fire department showed bright orange flames coming out of all sides of the van. Thick, black smoke billowed out from under the gas station canopy.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the pumps and vehicle due to the quick action by employees who activated the emergency shut-off switch.

The van is a total loss but thankfully the building itself was not damaged, according to a post on the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. Photos from the department showed the van was charred, along with part of the gas station overhang.

The department said the fire is not suspicious and is not under investigation.

See the photos in the gallery below: