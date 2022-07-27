Vandals shoot out more than 40 car windows with BB gun across Belleville, police say

“It would be one thing if I shattered the window and I had to pay for it,” said Crystal Williams. "It’s another when somebody else does it."

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — While dealing with record rainfall, police in one Metro East community received dozens of calls after someone shot up more than 40 cars with a BB gun.

Like many neighborhoods in Belleville, Lincolnshire is typically quiet, but for many people in the community that changed Tuesday morning.

“I’ve got two kids in the house and they’re afraid to sleep with their doors closed now,” said Amanda Scarbrough.

While heavy rain caused issues across the area Amanda Scarbrough says her kids were more concerned about what happened to her car.

“My van got flooded and come to find out our driver-side window was busted out,” said Scarbrough.

Investigators believe that Scarbrough’s window wasn’t busted out, but rather that someone shot it out, along with more than 40 other cars in the Lincolnshire, Weatherstone, and Chenot Place neighborhoods.

“I can’t do anything because insurance won’t pay for it,” said Scarbrough.

“It would be one thing if I shattered the window and I had to pay for it,” said Crystal Williams. "It’s another when somebody else does it and I have to be the one to fix it.”

While some in the community initially thought the damage was caused by the weather Crystal Williams immediately knew something was off when she saw the dent in her door along with a crack in her window.

“I’ve never known hail to go sideways,” said Williams. “It was completely cracked. It didn’t fall out until I had to move my car into the driveway and that’s when all of the glass came in.”

Though investigators said crimes like this are typically difficult to solve, both Williams and Scarbrough remain hopeful that there will be a quick arrest in the case.

“Honestly I hope they catch them just because I don’t want them to do it to anybody else,” said Williams.

“They put me in a really bad predicament to where no I’ve got to work day and night now to try and cover the cost of either fixing the van or trying to get a new vehicle,” said Scarbrough.

Witnesses said they saw a white Chrysler 300 in the area around the same time that the windows were shot out.