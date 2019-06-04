HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — It's a special place for veterans and first responders to heal. The Fore Honor Golf and Event Center commits to helping those who have served, but now that place of healing needs a little help of its own after vandals caused at least $30,000 in damage to the greens.

"It's hard to put into words how disappointing it is," Golf course owner Andrea Politte said.

It's been five years since Politte opened the Fore Honor Golf and Event Center at Deer Creek.

"This is a mission from God. This is a divine mission," she said.

As a mother of an Iraqi war veteran, Politte said she bought the golf course to help honor, respect and provide healing for veterans and first responders. The golf course waives greens fees for them.

"I just wanted to do something to provide a place of hope, a place of healing, a place of wellness," Politte told 5 On Your Side.

On Tuesday, that place for healing was hit by vandals. "I was very upset and ticked off."

Politte told 5 On Your Side two children damaged her golf course. She said the kids drove onto one of the greens at night and did doughnuts with an ATV.

"When I saw the tracks, I was very angry and very disappointed and hurt," she said.

Politte said not only did those vandals ruin her green, but they came back later to get a second look at what they had done.

"It's a shame to think that these young kids would think this would be funny," she said.

Politte said later Tuesday evening she saw the young teens drive through the woods up to the edge of her property. Both wore red hooded sweatshirts and white helmets. She eventually scared them off.

"They didn't just tear up a green. They're tearing up a place of healing and wellness," she said.

Politte wants the vandals to come forward and be held accountable for destroying a place of healing for those who have served.

"They need to right the wrong," she said. "I hope whoever did this, either them or their family steps up and is responsible."

The damage is estimated to be anywhere between $30,000 to $50,000. Politte said she is offering a small reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

If you can help identify the vandals, give the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department a call.