Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian Friday in north St. Louis neighborhood

The driver of the white sedan responded to the North Patrol Division, advising they were involved in the incident after they fled the scene.

ST. LOUIS — A person was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning near the Kingshighway East and Kingshighway West neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a person struck at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.

Their investigation found that a male pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by a white sedan that fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

While police were completing their investigation, the driver of the white sedan responded to the North Patrol Division, advising they were involved in the incident.

The driver's vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 3000 block of West Norwood.

The driver's identity has not been released at this time.

The Accident Reconstruction team responded to the intersection and began their investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.