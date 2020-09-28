Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Soulard homes

St. Louis police were called to the scene on the 1200 block of Russell just before 3:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle struck several porches in Soulard Monday afternoon, police said.

Police have not given provided information on how many people have been injured or the nature of the injures. Police officers and emergency medical crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.