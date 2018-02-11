ST. LOUIS — If you live in north St. Louis County or know someone who does, chances are you've seen the Facebook posts about creepy, white vans used for sex trafficking.

“They just snatched a girl at Applebee’s,” one post said.

“Florissant Police confirmed sex trafficking is hot in north county,” another said.

One woman even posted a viral video, saying a man stalked her at Schnucks and then followed her in his white van. That video is now deleted, and with good reason.

With one call to Florissant police, we verified that the story is false. They told 5 On Your Side they investigated her claim and found no evidence to support it.

“There is nothing to substantiate that there is or has been any sex trafficking within this community,” police said.

Florissant police now have a warning of their own. They said one person's social media post can send a whole community into panic, which appears to be the case here.

So, if you see something that concerns you, report it to police before your friends on Facebook.

