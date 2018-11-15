ST. LOUIS — If you can avoid driving in the snow and ice, that may be the best scenario, but we know many of you don't have jobs with that luxury.

So, we wanted to verify – with all the modern technology in your car, does it still work effectively in snow and icy weather?

We spoke to Phil Linck, the spokesman for AAA St. Louis.

When it comes to using automatic parking aids and adaptive cruise control, Linck says using those are a bad idea.

"A lot of those are based off the cameras on the systems. Some are mounted on the rear-view mirror, some are mounted on the grill. The problem is, if your windshield is not clear in that area, or the lane lines are covered in slush or snow, they aren't going to work anyway," said Linck.

He said if for some reason the sensor does work, still opt out.

"At this point in time, you probably want to opt out because you don’t want it to take over intermittently, so I would recommend opting out and just continuing to manually drive your vehicle like you have for years," he said.

So, we can verify – it's back to basics when there's snow on the roads. Avoid using automatic parking aids or adaptive cruise control.

What about traditional cruise control?

"The cruise control itself that you typically need to deactivate the system you need to press the brake. Well when you press the break, you could press it too hard cause the car to slide. So, it’s best not to use cruise control," said Linck.

He also gave advice on other car technology.

"The function of the ABS brakes are great. And just the idea to expect the unexpected. People will make sudden maneuvers or change lanes without signaling and that will cause problems for everyone," he said.

So, we can also verify – it's not safe to use regular cruise control either.

Be safe out there everybody.

