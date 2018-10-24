ST. LOUIS — A clarification to a ruling by a Missouri Circuit Court judge has changed Missouri Voter ID rules yet again.

Cole County Senior Judge Richard Callahan clarified his decision Tuesday morning, saying photo IDs are no longer required to vote in Missouri, but some form of ID is necessary.

The following are acceptable forms of ID:

Missouri Driver's License

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

Missouri College ID

Utility bill

Bank Statement

Government Check

Paycheck

Any Government Document that shows your name and address

Any of those forms of ID will allow you to vote using a traditional ballot.

If you don't have any of those, or you forget them at home, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

In addition to giving your personal contact information, you'll need to agree that you'll either come back to the polling location with an accepted form of ID or that your legal signature matches the one they have on file for you.

So just to recap: If you have any form of acceptable ID, you will be able to vote a traditional ballot. If you don't but are registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. If you forgot to register this year, that is the only reason you won't be allowed to cast a ballot.

Rick Stream, the Republican Director of Elections in St. Louis County, says his team is ready for this transition but that training took place before this change, so they will be reaching out to all the local volunteers to let them know about this change.

