Help this St. Louis WWII veteran get 102 cards for his birthday

Marshall James Phillips will turn 102 on July 31
Credit: Karl Lund

ST. LOUIS — Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is asking for the public’s help in wishing a World War II veteran a very happy birthday!

Marshall James Phillips fought in WWII in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945.

He’ll turn 102 years old on July 31.

You can send a card to:

Marshall Phillips, C/O Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

8050 Watson Road, Suite 240

St. Louis, MO 63119

Volunteers from Greater St. Louis Honor Flight said Phillips is a “gentle, soft spoke gem of a person who is a dedicated family man and just a genuinely good person.”

