Help this St. Louis WWII veteran get 102 cards for his birthday

ST. LOUIS — Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is asking for the public’s help in wishing a World War II veteran a very happy birthday!
Marshall James Phillips fought in WWII in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945.
He’ll turn 102 years old on July 31.
You can send a card to:
Marshall Phillips, C/O Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
8050 Watson Road, Suite 240
St. Louis, MO 63119
Volunteers from Greater St. Louis Honor Flight said Phillips is a “gentle, soft spoke gem of a person who is a dedicated family man and just a genuinely good person.”
