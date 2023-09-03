After years of denials, veteran gets burial approved with help from KSDK, Sen. Hawley

The National Personnel Records Center believes Kroeger’s records were most likely lost forever in 1973 fire that destroyed the millions of service records.

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. — After three years of dead ends, a local veteran reached out to 5 On Your Side asking for help finding out why his burial at Jefferson Barracks was being denied.

Hank Kroeger served his country by fighting overseas while in the U.S. Air Force.

“My military service I’m very proud of what I did,” said veteran Hank Kroeger.

“I figured this would be a walk in the park,” said Kroeger. “It turned out to be no park, just a lot of walking.”

Nearly 18 months after Hank applied, he received a letter stating he had ‘no basis for eligibility for burial’.

“They always came back to the fact that they couldn’t verify my service,” said Kroeger.

To try and expedite the process he reached out to Sen. Josh Hawley, who ran into the same issues.

“The National Archives, for the better part of 3 years, denied my office an answer which is totally unacceptable,” said Sen. Josh Hawley.

At Sen. Hawley’s request, the FBI verified Kroeger’s service, but that didn’t fix his problem.

“To this date, even though the FBI found documentation that shows I was in the service, they won’t accept it,” said Kroeger. “I don’t know what the problem is.”

According to a letter from the National Personnel Records Center, Kroeger’s records were most likely lost forever in a 1973 fire that destroyed the records of millions of military personnel.

“They don’t know if my document was burned up, but they never told me how I could get the document re-established,” said Kroeger.

“It’s really a gross dereliction of duty on their part,” said Sen. Hawley. “We need serious reform at the archives. Our service members, our veterans, should be able to get their records. If the records have been damaged or destroyed, which is no fault of theirs, but the fault of the federal government they should be replaced.”

With all of the evidence proving Hank’s service 5 On Your Side reporter Holden Kurwicki reached out to the VA to find out why Kroeger was still being denied.

Twenty-four hours later the National Cemetery Administration responded to our request by approving Kroeger’s VA burial benefits.