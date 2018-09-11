HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A veteran has been living without heat for days. After no response from his property manager, he turned to 5 On Your Side to try to get some answers and most importantly some relief.

John Smith started out in the Army Reserve, before transferring to the National Guard and active duty, for a total of six years serving our country.

But now that he's in need of some help, it appears that his mobile home park is not returning the favor.

Ameren confirmed that Smith is connected to a power source. Then he called the manager of Weber Hill Mobile Home Park.

"When you try to call them, they don't answer the phone related to the park," Smith said.

5 On Your Side tried calling and texting multiple times throughout the day and also had no luck getting in touch with management.

© 2018 KSDK