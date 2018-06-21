MASCOUTAH, Ill. — U.S. Marine Lance Corporal James Poggi and his family received the keys to their new home today in Mascoutah, Illinois.

The home was donated to them by a Texas-based nonprofit, Operation Finally Home. Operation Finally Home was established in 2005 to provide homes and home modifications to America’s military heroes and the widows of the fallen.

Poggi enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was 19-years-old and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. While there, James was injured while helping land an aircraft and he began having severe neck and back pain.

He was diagnosed with severe nerve damage, spinal cord compression and peripheral neuropathy. He also suffered from memory loss and PTSD. He was diagnosed with spinal meningitis, losing the use of his left foot.

Operation Finally Home partnered with Homes by Deesign, the Home Builders Association of Greater Southwest Illinois and The Christian Broadcasting Network’s outreach Helping the Home Front, to build the mortgage-free, custom built home.

The Poggis were living in Northern Illinois in a non-accessible home with stairs.

“It was a big struggle so we just applied,” said James Poggi. “To find out they said yes was baffling, I don’t feel like I deserve this.”

This is the 149th home dedication by Finally Home. They have another 100 projects in the works across the country including one in the planning stages in Wildwood Missouri. For more information about the organization visit HelpingTheHomeFront.org.

© 2018 KSDK