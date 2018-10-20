TROY, Mo. — Every Thursday morning, veterans come to Troy to fill up their cups and to fill up the dining hall at the Lincoln County Council On Aging.

It's a room full of patriots coming together for the "Veterans Coffee Talk."

"It's the greatest experience a veteran could have," said Vietnam veteran, Bill Anderson.

The veterans come for the coffee, but they stay for the fellowship.

"The brotherhood just can't be described. We can relate to each other. We tell stories and be comfortable. It's just an awesome place for all of us to be together. True, true brothers," said Vietnam veteran, Dean Tapley.

That's exactly the response Roger Kiesey was hoping for when he started the coffee talk eight years ago at a McDonalds in Troy.

"We ended up with seven to ten people having coffee and one day God kind of drops an idea in my head about having a place for all veterans to come together," said Kiesey.

It's no longer a small gathering.

"We've had close to 900 veterans come to coffee talk," Kiesey said.

Different military branches from different wars, coming together to share jokes, talk about old war stories and to honor one another.

"You have a cross section of veterans and humanity in here. It becomes a healing. We're not asking anything of anybody of here. If you want to participate then you can participate. If you want to have a cup of coffee and a donut and just listen you can do that," Kiesey said.

Jerry Wilson found more than just a cup of coffee when he started attending the weekly meetings. He found Ray Lopez, a fellow marine he went to boot camp with in 1960.

"Our paths never crossed until we sat down side-by-side four years ago," said Wilson.

This weekly gathering has led to reunions, Honor Flights and charitable works in the community.

Kiesey said many of the veterans have also shared their story of service with the Missouri Veterans History Project.

Kiesey believes his Coffee Talk, which last about an hour on Thursday's, might just be the first in the country. He said other communities have seen the benefits and have started similar programs. His hope is more cities will offer a coffee talk for its veterans.

Veterans Coffee Talk, it's more than coffee.

