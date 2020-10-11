List of Veterans Day deals and discounts in the St. Louis area

Here are all the deals and freebies vets can take advantage of on Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS — Several restaurants and businesses across the St. Louis area are celebrating Veterans Day with discounts and freebies this week.

Here's a roundup of everything veterans can take advantage of on Veterans Day:

Chillax Tap & Co.: 50% full pours on Wednesday

Drunken Fish: Buy one, get one free meal on Wednesday by entering promo code VETSDAY online. Minimum $20 purchase required and order must be placed for pickup.

iHOP: Locations across the country -- including O'Fallon, Missouri -- are offering free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes to veterans and active-duty military at dine-in locations Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call ahead to your local restaurant to check if they are participating.

Lion's Choice: Receive a free Original Roast Beef sandwich by identifying yourself as an active or retired service member at checkout or presenting the Veterans Day coupon that will be posted on Lion's Choice social media accounts. Lion’s Choice also has a standing 20% discount daily for veterans, active-duty military, first responders and healthcare workers. Guests can request the discount at check-out with a valid ID.

Six Flags Veteran's Weekend: Veterans receive free admission on Nov. 14 and 15 if they show their valid Military ID at the gate. Accompanying friends and family can buy a ticket online for $24.99 and must make a reservation.