Veterans Day Parade in downtown St. Louis is back in person this year

ST. LOUIS — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 6 because the Veterans Day Parade is coming back to Downtown St. Louis. Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the City of St. Louis made the announcement Tuesday.

The 38th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance and Parade will be held in person this year. Last year it was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of St. Louis honors the sacrifices and service of veterans from across our region,” said City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, in a press release. “Our city is appreciative all of the partners, including the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, St. Patrick’s Center, the USAF, and more coming together to help make this important event happen.”

The Veterans Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. near Union Station and travel down Market Street to Soldiers Memorial. Before the parade, there's also the St. Patrick Center's 6th Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk. Then after the parade, there's a ceremony and concert with USAF Band of Mid-America, Starlifter. That's set to start at noon.