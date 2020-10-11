Gateway Arch Park Foundation to have online salute to veterans

There will be a free, online salute to veterans on Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation will honor veterans with an online salute this year.

This comes as many events have changed from in-person to virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, Gateway Arch Park Foundation is teaming up with Scott Credit Union and the National Park Service to present a free, online Salute to Veterans program on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. It'll feature a performance by the Airlifter Brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America.

Veterans who work at Gateway Arch National Park will be highlighted throughout the online performance, which will stream on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website and Facebook page.