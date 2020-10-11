Gateway Arch Park Foundation to have online salute to veterans

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation will honor veterans with an online salute this year.
This comes as many events have changed from in-person to virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release, Gateway Arch Park Foundation is teaming up with Scott Credit Union and the National Park Service to present a free, online Salute to Veterans program on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. It'll feature a performance by the Airlifter Brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America.
Veterans who work at Gateway Arch National Park will be highlighted throughout the online performance, which will stream on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website and Facebook page.
“The freedoms we enjoy each day are possible because of our retired and active duty service men and women, to whom we are forever grateful,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “This virtual musical tribute honors the bravery and sacrifices of all veterans and their families, and gives a special nod to the many veterans now working at our beloved Gateway Arch National Park.”