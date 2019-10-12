ST. LOUIS — "I knew him all four years and saw him grow and mature. He had a dynamic personality. Just one of those special young men," said Mike Loyet, the President of John Vianney High School in Kirkwood.

Logan Warnecke is the "special young man" Vianney High School's President says was always happy, on the go and making people laugh.

In fact, before he graduated in 2016 Logan was named one of Vianney's Top 10 Funniest Seniors.

"Made them laugh, but he also would do anything for a person, too. He was an ambassador for our school. Those are the guys who represent us in all the different activities. He was one of those kids who just had a smile on his face that lit up the room when he walked in," said President Loyet.

A "smile" no one can believe is now gone.

Police say on Friday night Logan was running across College Avenue in Columbia when the Mizzou senior and St. Louis native was hit by a car.

Logan, who was 21 years old, suffered serious injuries and died at a hospital.

"He was just the kind of guy who was everybody's friend. He was a hard worker. He just wanted to be involved. He loved being a Vianney. Just can't believe a kid with that much life is gone," said Bill Alexander, Warnecke's former swim coach at Vianney High.

Alexander remembers Logan as a talented athlete who loved swimming and playing soccer.

"He would take on a challenge. You wish you had 20 guys like him. He just was one of those guys that went after life," said Alexander.

A "life" cut short.

Logan's Vianney family is especially thinking about his mom, St. Louis Police Major Mary Warnecke, at this difficult time.

Major Warnecke is the department's Deputy Commander of the Bureau of Investigative Services. She often speaks to the media about homicide investigations.

"I feel sorry for Mary and knowing he was her only child and for this to happen, it's just hard. No words can describe the sorrow that everyone here at Vianney feels right now," said Alexander.

"Now, we have to rely on our faith to get through this. We try to prepare our students for college, for life, for Heaven. It was just too early for Logan to go to Heaven," said Loyet.

