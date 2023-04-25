Woman 'no longer employed' at Vianney High School after report of inappropriate conduct with student

The letter did not provide more information on the nature of the inappropriate conduct.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who worked as a school nurse at St. John Vianney High School is "no longer employed" by the school after a report of inappropriate conduct with a student, a letter to parents said Tuesday.

According to the letter, the employee also violated the school's social media policy by privately communicating with students. The letter did not provide more information on the nature of the inappropriate conduct.

As of this writing, the woman has not been charged with a crime, so 5 On Your Side is not naming her.

"Upon receiving the report, we immediately contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services and Kirkwood Police Department," the letter said. "The school is fully cooperating with these authorities and their investigation."

The letter also encouraged parents to talk with their sons about the incident and notify the school if they are aware of any potential inappropriate behavior.