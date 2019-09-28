ST. LOUIS — A person has died after having his throat cut in south St. Louis near the border of the Mount Pleasant and Carondelet neighborhoods.

Police were called to the 400 block of Eichelberger Street at about 4:37 p.m. and found a male victim with a laceration to his throat.

Police did not give his age. The victim's body was staying on scene while homicide detectives investigate.

