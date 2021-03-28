Victim recalls Lake St. Louis road rage incident

"My adrenaline went through the roof. It is the scariest thing I have been involved in," he said

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — "Oh my gosh! It was very frightening," recalled a 28-year-old St. Louis salesman who was the victim of a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon during what should have been a routine drive back to work.

"I just couldn't believe what was going on. Cars were driving 60 (or) 70 miles per hour. You can't really slam on your brakes. My adrenaline went through the roof," said the driver, who asked us to not reveal his identity to protect his safety.

The driver told Lake St. Louis police he was heading eastbound on Interstate 64 in his silver Mazda when a stranger in a white BMW first sped alongside him.

"He came up on the passenger side going at least 100 miles per hour (and) slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting a truck in front of him," he said.

Police identified the BMW driver as Kyle Lindley.

"The truck driver wouldn't let him go, and that's when he jumped back over in front of me. That's when I threw up my hands in frustration," the victim said.

He told police that within seconds, Lindley first flashed a gun at him.

"He pulled out a handgun on such a small situation. It didn't set right, so I called 911," he said.

The victim said Lindley then fired once, missing both him and his car.

Police arrested Lindley after he led them on a chase, hit two vehicles and crashed near Olive Street Road and Chesterfield Airport Road in St. Louis County.

"What we need to do is try to control our temper, which I know is difficult at times, but I will tell drivers, 'Don't take the law into your own hands.' Contact your local police department," said Lake St. Louis police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi.

Prosecutors charged Lindley with unlawful use of a weapon and assault. He is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the victim is relieved he survived the frightening situation.