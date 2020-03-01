ST. LOUIS — A victim was shot in the torso in south St. Louis' Princeton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police responded to the shooting call shortly after 4 p.m. The area of Wilcox Avenue and Christy Boulevard was taped off while police investigated.

Police said the victim was a male but didn't give his age or condition.

There were no homicides reported in the Princeton Heights neighborhood in 2018 or 2019. There were nine shootings in 2018 and eight shootings in 2019.

This is a developing story.

