Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died

"It's been a year and I am still grieving for my mom. I hope they find this man, or somebody turns him in. My mom deserves justice," Tiffany Love said.

ST. LOUIS — The past year has been a heart-wrenching for the family of Shawntae Herron.

"I'm just starting to grieve and it's very hard," Tiffany Love said.

"My mama was beautiful, and I think about her every day," Taira Herron said.

Tears poured from Tiara Herron's eyes when she proudly showed 5 On Your Side her sweatshirt covered with an array of pictures of her mother.

"I cannot talk about my Mama and not cry because we all loved her so much and we all miss her, " Taira said.

Police said on Jan.12, 2022, a man drove westbound on West Florissant near Riverview at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and T-boned Shawntae Herron's white, Ford Fusion.

The beloved mom, sister, grandma and certified nursing assistant died five days after her 46th birthday.

"It's been very tough especially since her death her new, 2-month-old baby granddaughter was born and my mom never got a chance to see her," Tiffany Love said.

Police said after the deadly hit-and-run the driver ran off.

"He took my mom away from all of us and he broke my family's soul," Love said.

On Wednesday, St. Louis police identified 34-year-old Ronald Berry as the hit-and-run suspect they are now looking for.

Berry faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Police shared a mugshot of him from 2015.

The new development in the case comes four days after what would have been Shawntae Herron's 47th birthday.

"We're hoping that somebody out there knows something, saw him, hears of him, knows of his whereabouts," Taira Herron said.

"We want justice. Turn yourself in," Tiffany Love said.

Police want anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS or 866-371-8477.