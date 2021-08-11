Victim's family member reacts to suspected serial killer's arrest

Tillonni Hamilton says they found out about the arrest on social media, but they have questions about the case and haven't been able to ask them to investigators.

ST. LOUIS — A memorial for Pam Abercrombie on West Florissant shows the passage of time. Flowers posted on a lampost days after her Sept. 16th homicide are now dry and brown, far fewer bouquets than once lined the street.

Her family says they were relieved to see someone, 25-year-old Perez Reed, arrested in this case, though they're concerned by the way they found out.

"I'm telling you, we have not been contacted. Her daughter has not been contacted at all," Abercrombie's cousin Tillonni Hamilton said. "We should have gotten a phone call. They wanted to put it out there like they got the suspects, but you ain't contact the family. What's up?"

Hamilton says they found out about the arrest on social media, but they have questions about the case and haven't been able to ask them to investigators.

"We felt relief, but we wanted to make sure it says the correct person because people can say that he did it, but it could be the wrong person," Hamilton said. "We want to make sure that there is concrete evidence that he actually did it."

Police linked Reed, a 25-year-old Bellefontaine Neighbors man, to two murders and one shooting in St. Louis City, and two murders in St. Louis County after he used the same gun to shoot all of the victims, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, according to multiple police sources.

Investigators say he is also connected to two murders in a high-rise apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas in late October through other evidence.