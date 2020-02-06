Aerial footage of damage across the St. Louis area following riot

Dozens of businesses were either burglarized or damaged Monday night into early Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS — Aerial footage from Sky5 shows just some of the damage caused by riots in the City of St. Louis Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dozens of businesses were either broken into or sustained damage during the riot. Rioters threw fireworks at police and into businesses across the city.

A 7-Eleven in the downtown St. Louis area was burned to the ground and smoke could still be seen smoldering at a Family Dollar Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday, a peaceful protest was held by hundreds of people in downtown St. Louis. As the sun set, a group of agitators caused chaos throughout the city.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a citywide curfew. It’ll begin at 9 p.m. on June 2 and continue until 6 a.m. until further notice.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the below businesses were either burglarized or sustained property damage during the unrest

3519 Bamberger (City Gear)

4647 Chippewa (Verizon)

4651 Chippewa (Foot Locker)

3554 S Kingshighway (Sprint)

6411 Chippewa (AT&T)

3503 Bamberger (Shoe Carnival)

3511 Bamberger (WUTU Boutique)

3527 Bamberger (Sally Beauty)

2244 South Kingshighway (Don Brown Chevy)

6501 Fyler (Master Auto Repair)

3260 S Kingshighway (Enterprise Rent-a-Car)

5441 Hampton (Sprint)

5543 S. Grand (Metro PCS)

4624 S. Kingshighway (Boost Mobile)

5900 Hampton (Midwest Money)

7501 S. Broadway (Bel Aire Pawn)

3300 Meramec (Winkleman Drug Store)

4300 Chippewa (Johnnys Market)

4532 Gravois (GGB Fashions)

922 Loughborough (Auto Zone)

7701 S. Broadway (South Public Market)

442 Bates (Quality Wireless)

4611 S. Kingshighway (Missouri Gold Buyers and Jewelry)

4600 Chippewa (Cricket Wireless)

4517 S. Kingshighway (Metro PCS)

4214 S. Broadway (Nu Fashion Beauty Supply)

5001 S. Grand (One Stop Wireless)

4346 Natural Bridge (EMS Wireless)

4341 Natural Bridge (Metro PCS)

4478 Natural Bridge (Quick Shop Market)

4107 N Grand (Nu Fashion Beauty Supply)

4300 Natural Bridge (Natural Bridge Currency Exchange)

4318 N. Grand (North Grand Currency Exchange)

4300 Natural Bridge (Cashland Check Cashing)

8306 N. Broadway (Vinh’s Convenience Store)

3453 Natural Bridge (Foot Locker) – 2 arrests

1225 Union (Walgreens)

4045 Lindell (Office Depot)

4171 Lindell (Sprint)

5934 Natural Bridge (1st Cash Pawn)

4405 West Pine (West End Pharmacy)

5892 Delmar (Mr. Nice Guy)

4940 Delmar (Hollywood Beauty Supply)

3147 Union (Foot Locker)

1408 N. Kingshighway (Hollywood Beauty Supply)

3300 S. Grand (Boost Mobile)

1644 S Jefferson (Boost Mobile)

3300 S Grand (Boost Mobile)

6639 S. Kingshighway (Bank of America ATM Machine)

4914 Gravois Ave (Midwest Bank Center ATM Machine)

4024 S. Grand (Prestige Motors Company)

3858 Dr MLK (Paradise Beauty)