OVERLAND, Mo. – A video captured a scary moment for an 11-year-old girl playing in her front yard in Overland earlier this week.

In the video, you can see a girl playing in her front yard and then hear three gunshots.

According to police, a domestic dispute occurred in the 9600 block of Cedar Glen. While the suspect was leaving, he fired three shots in the air. He was arrested and is being held on bond at St. Louis County jail.

