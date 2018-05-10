ST. LOUIS — The corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden bloomed overnight, and dozens of people were there to catch a *whiff* of the rare smell.

It usually only lasts for *six to 12 hours* -- so the Garden stayed open late. And the smell isn't the only thing that's impressive, they are offering free admission to see it.

The large, fast-growing plant rarely flowers, and when it blooms, it emits a foul odor for about one day. For this special occasion, the Missouri Botanical Garden is keeping the building where the plant is housed open late and offering free admission.

From 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, you can get in for free to see the corpse flower bloom.

